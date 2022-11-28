Florida Will Be Sunny and Pleasant Tuesday

Tuesday features lots of sun and a few clouds as drier air makes a brief appearance in South Florida. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will bring good sun and a few clouds in the morning, but more moisture and a few showers will return in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. The east coast metro area could see an afternoon shower or two. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Friday will be breezy with a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see mostly sunny skies. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and maybe a cloud or two at times. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s.

It’s quiet in the tropics.