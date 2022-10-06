Home Weather Florida Will Be Sunny And Mostly Dry Friday

Florida Will Be Sunny And Mostly Dry Friday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Friday features plenty of sun with a few clouds and just the chance of a shower in spots.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Expect minor flooding at high tides along the Atlantic coast on Friday and through the weekend.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will bring breezy conditions, mostly sunny skies, and passing showers to the east coast metro area.  The Gulf coast will be sunny again.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature good sun and a few clouds in the morning, but showers and storms will develop in the afternoon.  Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Monday will start with mostly sunny skies.  Showers and storms will move in during the afternoon.  Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and passing storms.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, the wave in the eastern Caribbean has a high chance of becoming a depression in the next few days as it makes its way in the direction of Central America.  In the eastern Atlantic, Tropical Depression # 12 is expected to become a remnant low in the next day or so.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

