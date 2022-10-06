Florida Will Be Sunny And Mostly Dry Friday

Friday features plenty of sun with a few clouds and just the chance of a shower in spots. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Expect minor flooding at high tides along the Atlantic coast on Friday and through the weekend. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will bring breezy conditions, mostly sunny skies, and passing showers to the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will be sunny again. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature good sun and a few clouds in the morning, but showers and storms will develop in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Monday will start with mostly sunny skies. Showers and storms will move in during the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and passing storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, the wave in the eastern Caribbean has a high chance of becoming a depression in the next few days as it makes its way in the direction of Central America. In the eastern Atlantic, Tropical Depression # 12 is expected to become a remnant low in the next day or so.