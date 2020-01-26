Florida Is Sunny And Cooler Today

Sunday is off to a chilly start, but lots of sun will make it feel cool but comfortable in the afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast until Sunday evening, and there’s a moderate risk of rip currents at the Miami-Dade and Broward beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast and in the interior.

Monday will be cloudy with periods of showers, and an isolated storm isn’t out of the question. Monday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Tuesday will bring good sun and a few clouds. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid 70s again.

Wednesday will feature plenty of sun. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday will be another sunny day with seasonable temperatures. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 70s.