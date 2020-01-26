Home Weather Florida Is Sunny And Cooler Today

Florida Is Sunny And Cooler Today

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Sunday is off to a chilly start, but lots of sun will make it feel cool but comfortable in the afternoon.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast until Sunday evening, and there’s a moderate risk of rip currents at the Miami-Dade and Broward beaches.  Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast and in the interior.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Monday will be cloudy with periods of showers, and an isolated storm isn’t out of the question.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Tuesday will bring good sun and a few clouds.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid 70s again.

Wednesday will feature plenty of sun.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday will be another sunny day with seasonable temperatures.  Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 70s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR