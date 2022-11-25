Home Weather Florida will be Sunny and Cloudy with a possible East Coast Shower...

Florida will be Sunny and Cloudy with a possible East Coast Shower Saturday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Saturday features good sun and a few clouds.  A few afternoon and evening showers are possible in some east coast metro locations.  Minor flooding is possible at high tides along the Atlantic coast.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade.  Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds to the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see lots of sun and a few clouds.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will see some sun but more clouds.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low-80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds at times.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun and a few clouds.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s.

It’s quiet in the tropics with four more days to go in hurricane season.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here