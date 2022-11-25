Florida will be Sunny and Cloudy with a possible East Coast Shower...

Saturday features good sun and a few clouds. A few afternoon and evening showers are possible in some east coast metro locations. Minor flooding is possible at high tides along the Atlantic coast. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds to the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see lots of sun and a few clouds. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will see some sun but more clouds. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low-80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun and a few clouds. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s.

It’s quiet in the tropics with four more days to go in hurricane season.