Florida Will Be Sunny And Breezy Today; Watching The Tropics

Thursday features lots of sun and breezy conditions, with maybe a stray shower in spots. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Thursday evening. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will be another sunny and breezy day. Look for some showers in the mid to late afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday will feature lots of sun alternating with widespread showers and storms on a brisk breeze. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds with some afternoon showers and storms. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

The forecast for the Columbus Day holiday calls for good sun alternating with showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, Hurricane Delta is on the move in the Gulf of Mexico, and a hurricane warning is in effect from Sabine Pass, Texas to Morgan City, Louisiana. At 5 am Friday, Delta was located near 23.4 North, 91.8 West, about 450 miles south-southeast of Cameron, Louisiana. Maximum sustained winds were 100 miles per hour, and Delta was moving northwest at 15 miles per hour. Life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds are expected along the northern Gulf coast beginning on Friday.