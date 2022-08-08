Florida Will Be Sticky With Storms Tuesday; Watching The Tropics

Tuesday features a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon showers and storms, especially along the Gulf coast. Look for a gusty ocean breeze near the Atlantic coast. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the low 90s — but it will be humid enough to feel like the triple digits.

Wednesday will bring some drier air and lots of sun. A stray shower or storm is possible near the Gulf coast. The gusty ocean breeze lingers in the east coast metro area. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will feature good sun, a few clouds, and just a quick shower or storm in spots. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will see mostly sunny skies and some afternoon showers and storms in spots. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Saturday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

In the tropics, we’re continuing to track a wave in the eastern Atlantic. While this feature has to contend with Saharan dust, the National Hurricane Center gives it a medium chance of becoming a depression in the next few days.