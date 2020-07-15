Florida Will Be Steamy With Showers Wednesday

Wednesday features good sun and a few clouds to start. Then showers and storms will develop along the sea breezes in the afternoon. Look for much of the activity to be in the east coast metro area and the interior. HIghs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the mid 90s along the Gulf coast — but it will feel dangerously hotter.

Thursday will bring early sun, followed by widespread showers and storms. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the mid 90s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature early sun and afternoon showers and storms along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms throughout the day. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Look for sun, clouds, and periods of showers and storms on Saturday. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for clouds, showers, and storms. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet.