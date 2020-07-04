Florida Will Be Red (Hot), White And Blue Saturday

The Fourth of July in South Florida will be hot, with plenty of sun in the morning and early afternoon. Then showers and storms will develop during the midafternoon to early evening hours. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid 90s — but it will feel like the triple digits again, so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms possible throughout the day. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s near the coasts and a bit hotter well inland.

Monday will feature the familiar summer mix of sun, clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Monday’s highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Look for mostly sunny skies on Tuesday morning, followed by passing showers and storms in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid 90s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for good sun to start, with showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 90s.

The tropics remain quiet this holiday weekend.