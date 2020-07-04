Home Weather Florida Will Be Red (Hot), White And Blue Saturday

Florida Will Be Red (Hot), White And Blue Saturday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

The Fourth of July in South Florida will be hot, with plenty of sun in the morning and early afternoon.  Then showers and storms will develop during the midafternoon to early evening hours.  Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid 90s — but it will feel like the triple digits again, so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms possible throughout the day.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s near the coasts and a bit hotter well inland.

Monday will feature the familiar summer mix of sun, clouds, and periods of showers and storms.  Monday’s highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Look for mostly sunny skies on Tuesday morning, followed by passing showers and storms in the afternoon.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid 90s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for good sun to start, with showers and storms developing in the afternoon.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 90s.

The tropics remain quiet this holiday weekend.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR