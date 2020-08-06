Florida Will Be Rainy And Steamy Thursday

Thursday features some sun and more clouds, with widespread showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s — but it will feel nearly 10 degrees hotter.

Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, with showers and a few storms developing during the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will see mostly sunny skies to start and plenty of showers and a few storms in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Sunday will repeat the pattern — plenty of sun in the morning and showers and storms in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday will feature good sun to start and widespread showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

In the tropics, we continue to watch the low that’s a few hundred miles southwest of Bermuda. This feature has a low chance of developing into a depression during the next 5 days.