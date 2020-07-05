Florida Will Be Muggy With Showers And Storms Sunday

Sunday features plenty of sun in the morning, followed by widespread afternoon showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be in the muggy low 90s — but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter, so stay inside and stay hydrated.

Monday will be another day of mostly sunny skies to start and afternoon showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Tuesday will continue the pattern of early sun, followed by showers and storms in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid 90s.

Wednesday will start with mostly sunny skies, but showers and storms will develop by mid afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 90s.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday, along with showers and storms mostly in the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 90s again.

In the tropics, Tropical Depression # 5 formed at midday on Saturday. At 5 am Sunday, TD # 5 was located near 33.3 North, 64.9 West, about 70 miles north of Bermuda. TD # 5 had maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour and was moving northeast at 20 miles per hour. This system is likely to strengthen slightly before losing its tropical characteristics and dissipating by midweek. Elsewhere, we’re watching a disorganized area of showers off the northern Gulf Coast. This feature has a low chance of developing before coming ashore, but it could develop once it emerges off the Carolina coast in a few days.