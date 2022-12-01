Florida Will Be Mostly Sunny With East Coast Showers Today

Thursday features good sun, some clouds, and a gusty breeze. Look for passing showers and maybe a stray storm in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches on Thursday and through the upcoming weekend. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Friday will bring mostly sunny skies and a few afternoon showers on a gusty ocean breeze to the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will be sunny with a gusty breeze. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will be sunny around South Florida. Look for a gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds at times. The gusty ocean breeze will be back in the east coast metro area. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for another sunny December day. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s.