Florida Will Be Mostly Sunny With East Coast Showers Today

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Thursday features good sun, some clouds, and a gusty breeze.  Look for passing showers and maybe a stray storm in the east coast metro area.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches on Thursday and through the upcoming weekend.  Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Friday will bring mostly sunny skies and a few afternoon showers on a gusty ocean breeze to the east coast metro area.  The Gulf coast will be sunny with a gusty breeze.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will be sunny around South Florida.  Look for a gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds at times.  The gusty ocean breeze will be back in the east coast metro area.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for another sunny December day.  Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

