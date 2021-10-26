Florida Will Be Mostly Sunny With A Few Showers Tuesday

Tuesday features mostly sunny skies with a few showers and maybe a storm in the afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will bring lots of sun with maybe a few afternoon showers in the east coast metro area. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will see breezy conditions with lots of clouds and showers as a front moves in. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and a strong breeze. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and a few showers on a brisk breeze. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

A nontropical low is forming off the U.S. east coast, and it is likely to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to portions of the Northeast. Then the low will move eastward into the open Atlantic, where it has a medium chance of developing into a subtropical or tropical depression.