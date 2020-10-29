Home Weather Florida Will Be Mostly Sunny Today

Florida Will Be Mostly Sunny Today

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Thursday features lots of sun, with just a few clouds and maybe a stray shower on a sometimes gusty breeze.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the Gulf beaches.  Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will bring good sun and some mid to late afternoon showers.  Highs on Friday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Halloween will see good sun, a brisk northeasterly breeze, and some showers as a weak front moves in.  The evening will be spooky with a few showers in spots. And don’t be tricked; set your clocks back one hour as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end in the wee hours of Sunday.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will feature lots of sun and a few showers on the breeze during the afternoon.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday’s forecast includes good sun, breezy conditions, and some east coast showers.  Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid-80s.

Zeta made landfall in Louisiana as a powerful category 2 hurricane on Wednesday afternoon.  Since then, Tropical Storm Zeta has been racing through the Southeast and hitting the region with damaging winds.  At 5 am Thursday, Zeta was located near 34.0 North, 85.5 West, about 65 miles west-northwest of Atlanta.  Maximum sustained winds were 60 miles per hour.  Zeta was zipping northeast at an incredible 39 miles per hour.  Zeta will accelerate across the Mid-Atlantic region and enter the Atlantic later on Thursday.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

