Florida Will Be Mostly Sunny And Dry Monday

Monday starts with some patchy fog along the Gulf Coast and in the interior. Then the day will feature plenty of sun, a few clouds, and just the chance of a stray shower. Minor flooding at high tides is possible along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will bring some showers on a building breeze as a front approaches. We’ll also see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will be sunny but windy as we feel the effects of that front. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s along the Gulf coast and the upper 70s in the east coast metro area.

Thursday will be windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and breezy, with some showers moving through the east coast metro area. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.

In the tropics, Hurricane Iota is strengthening as it approaches the Central American coast. At midday on Sunday, Iota’s maximum sustained winds were 90 miles per hour, and it’s forecast to become a major hurricane before landfall. At midday on Sunday, Iota was about 195 miles east of Isla de Providencia, Colombia, and a hurricane warning is in effect. There are also hurricane warnings for portions of Nicaragua and Honduras. Iota is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge, very heavy rain, and potentially catastrophic winds to a region that is struggling to recover from Hurricane Eta.