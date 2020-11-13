Florida Will Be Mostly Sunny And Dry Friday

Friday features lots of sun and a few clouds, with some east coast showers in the afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast until Friday evening. There’s an elevated rip current risk in the rest of coastal South Florida on Friday. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will be sunny with a few showers in spots. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will bring lots of sun and a gentle ocean breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will feature good sun, a few clouds, and some afternoon showers in spots. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for good sun, breezy conditions, and some east coast showers. Highs on Tuesday will be near 80 degrees.

Tropical Storm Eta was near Jacksonville at midday on Thursday. Maximum sustained winds were 45 miles per hour at that time. Eta is forecast to skirt the southeast U.S. coast before going out to sea on Friday.

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Theta was about 455 miles south-southwest of the Azores at midday on Thursday. Theta was moving eastward in the open Atlantic and had maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour. And the wave in the central Caribbean has a high chance of becoming a depression as it moves in the direction of Central America. This wave will bring heavy rain and possible flash flooding to portions of Hispaniola.