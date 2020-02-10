Florida Will Be Mostly Nice Monday

Monday features plenty of sun, with a few clouds and some passing east coast showers in spots. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains in place at the Atlantic beaches at least through Monday evening. Highs on Monday will be near 80 degrees.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday will bring good sun and a few clouds. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Look for more of the same on Wednesday — plenty of sun with some clouds at times. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday will be another mostly sunny and seasonably warm day. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday will feature sunny skies, but a few showers will move in along the east coast during the evening hours. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s again.