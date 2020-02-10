Home Weather Florida Will Be Mostly Nice Monday

Florida Will Be Mostly Nice Monday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Monday features plenty of sun, with a few clouds and some passing east coast showers in spots.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains in place at the Atlantic beaches at least through Monday evening.  Highs on Monday will be near 80 degrees. 

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday will bring good sun and a few clouds.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Look for more of the same on Wednesday — plenty of sun with some clouds at times.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday will be another mostly sunny and seasonably warm day.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday will feature sunny skies, but a few showers will move in along the east coast during the evening hours.  Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s again.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR