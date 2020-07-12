Florida Will Be Hot With Storms Sunday

Sunday features good sun and some clouds to start, with showers and storms developing by late morning. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s, but it will feel much hotter, so stay out of the sun and drink plenty of water.

Monday will be another day of sun and clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 90s.

Tuesday will bring more sun and fewer showers and storms. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Wednesday will feature plenty of sun in the morning, followed by showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Thursday’s forecast includes sun, clouds, and widespread showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be in the low to mid 90s again.

As the remnants of Fay move through northern New England and into Canada, the tropics are quiet.