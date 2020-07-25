Florida Will Be Hot…Rainy…Breezy Saturday; Tracking The Tropics

Saturday features a mix of sun and clouds at times, alternating with periods of showers and storms on a sometimes gusty ocean breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches until at least Sunday evening. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro areas and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will be another day of sun and clouds with showers and storms moving through on a gusty breeze. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s, with some readings in the upper 80s along the Atlantic coast.

Look for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms along the Gulf coast on Monday. The east coast metro area will see sun and clouds to start and afternoon showers and storms in the east coast metro area. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will feature good sun to start and a few afternoon showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with summertime afternoon showers and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, we’re watching Tropical Storm Hanna, which is approaching the south Texas coast. Hanna will bring heavy rain and flash flooding to southern Texas and northern Mexico during the next few days.

In the central Atlantic, Tropical Storm Gonzalo is nearing the southern Windward Islands. Gonzalo could become a hurricane before reaching the islands on Saturday. But Gonzalo is forecast to weaken quite rapidly in the eastern Caribbean and dissipate on Monday. And finally, a wave in the eastern Atlantic has a low chance of becoming a depression as it moves westward during the next 5 days.