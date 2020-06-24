Florida Will Be Hot And Hazy Wednesday

Wednesday features hot sun and hazy skies as Saharan dust filters into South Florida. A few showers are still possible near the coasts late in the afternoon. HIghs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s, but it will feel at least 10 degrees hotter, so stay hydrated.

Thursday will be another hot and hazy day, but a few showers will pop up as well. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the low to mid 90s along the Gulf coast.

Look for hazy skies and hot sun again on Friday. Some showers and storms will develop in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Saturday will feature good sun, a few clouds, and afternoon showers and storms, especially in the east coast metro area. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will see good sun in the morning and widespread showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s.

Far to our north, Subtropical Depression # 4 is moving northeast in the open ocean. At midday on Tuesday, TD # 4 was about 670 miles southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland. Maximum sustained winds were 35 miles per hour, but TD # 4 is forecast to devolve into a remnant low on Wednesday.