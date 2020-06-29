Florida Will Be Hot And Hazy Monday

Monday features hot sun and hazy skies. A few late-afternoon storms are possible in the east coast metro area. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the mid 90s, but it will feel like the triple digits, so drink plenty of water and stay out of the sun.

Tuesday will see a bit more moisture filter in, so look for a few showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly sunny skies. Tuesday’s highs will be in the sizzling mid 90s.

Wednesday will feature good sun, clouds at times, and some showers and storms in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Thursday will start with mostly sunny skies, but showers and storms will develop in the mid to late afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Friday’s forecast for lots of sun to start, with periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs on Friday will be in the low to mid 90s.

In the tropics, we’re watching a wave a few hundred miles west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands. This wave has a low chance of becoming a depression during the next 5 days, and conditions are likely to be unfavorable for development after that time. And computer models suggest that a low will develop off the southeast U.S. coast by the middle of the week and track generally northeast.