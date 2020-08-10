Home Weather Florida Will Be Dangerously Hot Today

Florida Will Be Dangerously Hot Today

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Monday features hot and steamy sun with a few afternoon showers and storms.  A strong storm is possible along the Gulf Coast and in the interior.  Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid-90s — but it will feel like 105 degrees or more — so stay out of the sun and drink plenty of water.

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and showers, with a few storms developing in the afternoon.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area.

Wednesday will be another day of sun and showers, with storms popping up in spots.  Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast and in the interior.

Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies to start and widespread showers and storms during the mid to late afternoon.  Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Friday’s forecast calls for sun and clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Friday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and the mid-90s along the Gulf coast.

In the tropics, we continue to watch the wave in the eastern Atlantic.  The National Hurricane Center gives this wave a medium chance of becoming a depression during the next several days as it moves westward.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

