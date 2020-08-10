Florida Will Be Dangerously Hot Today

Monday features hot and steamy sun with a few afternoon showers and storms. A strong storm is possible along the Gulf Coast and in the interior. Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid-90s — but it will feel like 105 degrees or more — so stay out of the sun and drink plenty of water.

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and showers, with a few storms developing in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area.

Wednesday will be another day of sun and showers, with storms popping up in spots. Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast and in the interior.

Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies to start and widespread showers and storms during the mid to late afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Friday’s forecast calls for sun and clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Friday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and the mid-90s along the Gulf coast.

In the tropics, we continue to watch the wave in the eastern Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center gives this wave a medium chance of becoming a depression during the next several days as it moves westward.