Florida Will Be Cloudy Wednesday

Wednesday in South Florida will feature a warmer start and mostly cloudy skies. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Wednesday will be near 80 degrees.

Thursday will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. Look for showers to work their way in during the overnight hours. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday will feature periods of showers, plenty of clouds, and breezy conditions as a front moves in. Friday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Saturday will see lingering clouds and showers. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Sunday will bring good sun, a few clouds, and the chance of a shower or two. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s.