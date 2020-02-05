Home Weather Florida Will Be Cloudy Wednesday

Florida Will Be Cloudy Wednesday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Wednesday in South Florida will feature a warmer start and mostly cloudy skies.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Wednesday will be near 80 degrees.

Thursday will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds.  Look for showers to work their way in during the overnight hours.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday will feature periods of showers, plenty of clouds, and breezy conditions as a front moves in.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Saturday will see lingering clouds and showers.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Sunday will bring good sun, a few clouds, and the chance of a shower or two.  Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

