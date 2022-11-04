Florida Will Be Breezy With Sun And Showers Saturday; Watching Tropical Developments

Saturday features a mix of good sun, some clouds, and a few showers on the breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Minor flooding near high tides is possible along the Atlantic coast. And one last reminder: set your clocks back one hour before Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday morning. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies and periods of showers on a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see a sunny day. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Some showers will blow through on a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will be breezy, especially in the east coast metro area. Look for a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of showers. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with periods of showers. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, we’re watching just where and when a low develops in the next couple of days. Computer models indicate that the low could come near or over the Bahamas. The National Hurricane Center gives this feature a medium chance of becoming a tropical or subtropical depression as it generally moves to the west or northwest. Whether it develops or not, this system will bring gusty winds and periods of heavy rain to the Bahamas and portions of the southeast U.S. coast, including Florida.

Elsewhere, Tropical Depression Lisa is centered over the Bay of Campeche and is expected to dissipate in the next few days as rain from this system diminishes. And the low a few hundred miles east-southeast of Bermuda has a low chance of developing.