Florida Will Be Breezy With Showers Friday; Tracking Delta

Friday features mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Showers and a few storms will move in during the mid to late afternoon. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the beaches of Miami-Dade Broward, and Collier counties. A high risk of rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will bring more widespread showers, especially in the afternoon. We’ll also see periods of sun. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday will feature good sun and a few clouds, with showers and storms in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast and near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area.

The Columbus Day holiday will continue the trend of mostly sunny mornings with showers and a few storms in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast includes good sun, some showers, and a few storms in spots. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, Delta is once again a major hurricane as it nears the northern Gulf coast. At 5 am, Delta was located near 26.9 North, 93.7 West, about 200 miles south of Cameron, Louisiana. Maximum sustained winds were 120 miles per hour, and Delta was moving north at 12 miles per hour. A hurricane warning is up from High Island, Texas to Morgan City, Louisiana. Tropical storm conditions are expected there Friday morning, with hurricane force winds and life-threatening storm surge arriving Friday afternoon.