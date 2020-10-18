Florida Will Be Breezy With Afternoon Showers Sunday; Keeping An Eye On The Tropics

Sunday features breezy conditions and an early mix of sun and clouds. Widespread showers and some storms will move in during the mid to late afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Monday evening. Flooding at high tide is likely in low-lying areas along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts through Monday evening. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Monday will bring good sun, a few clouds, a gusty ocean breeze, and some afternoon showers. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will see mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Showers and storms will develop in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday will be breezy with some periods of storms alternating with good sun. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s again.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a few storms in spots. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, the low about 500 miles east-southeast of Bermuda has a high chance of developing into a subtropical depression in the next day or so. Elsewhere, a broad area of low pressure in the western Caribbean has a low chance of developing in the next 5 days. But it’s expected to form in a portion of the Caribbean that we watch closely in October — so we’ll keep you posted.