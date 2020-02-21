Florida Will Be Breezy And Cooler Friday

Friday features very breezy conditions and cooler temperatures as a front moves into South Florida. Some showers will move through the east coast metro area as well. Look for an increased risk of dangerous rip currents and tidal flooding at the Atlantic beaches on Friday through the weekend. Highs on Friday will be near 70 degrees along the Gulf coast and the mid-70s in the east coast metro area.

Saturday begins with lows dipping into the 50s. Then the day will bring good sun, a few clouds, some morning showers along the east coast, and breezy conditions everywhere. Saturday’s highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

Sunday morning will be rather chilly again, with lows in the mid-50s to low 60s. Then we’ll see lots of sun and a few clouds on a brisk breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and quite breezy. Monday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Tuesday will feature good sun, a few clouds, and passing showers in spots. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.