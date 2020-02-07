Florida Weather: Wind Advisory Thursday, Cloudy and Rainy Friday

A Wind Advisory is in effect for South Florida from 1 pm Thursday until 10 pm. Look for sustained winds of 20 to 25 miles per hour, with gusts up to 35 miles per hour, all in advance of a front. Showers and storms will be moving through the area overnight.

Showers and some storms will continue on Friday, along with plenty of clouds on a brisk breeze. There’s a high risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches, and the rip current risk is increasing at the Gulf beaches. Highs on Friday will be in the low to mid 70s.

A few showers will linger early on Saturday, and the day will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers on the ocean breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Look for good sun and a few clouds on an ocean breeze on Monday. Monday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Lots of sun is in the forecast for Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.