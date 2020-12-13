Florida Weather Sunday: Good Sun With A Shower Possible

Sunday features good sun and a few clouds. A stray shower is possible in a few spots. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s.

Watch out for sudden drops in visibility with fog across inland areas! The fog should begin to dissipate shortly after sunrise.

Monday will bring mostly sunny skies and the possibility of a stray shower. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s, but a few locations could reach the mid-80s.

Tuesday will be another day of good sun and a few clouds. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds, some afternoon showers, and maybe a stray storm as a weak front approaches. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast and the low 80s in the east coast metro area.

Thursday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-70s.