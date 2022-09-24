Florida Waits And Prepares For Ian

South Florida continues to watch Hurricane Ian and prepare for potential impacts — including hurricane or tropical storm conditions.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday features a sunny morning, but showers and storms will be around in the afternoon, especially in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the Miami-Dade and Broward beaches. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the low 90s.

Monday will bring clouds, showers, and some storms during the day and lasting into the overnight hours. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday’s weather will depend on the track and forward motion of Ian. Tropical storm conditions are likely in the Lower and Middle Keys and along the Gulf coast, with worsening weather as the day progresses. The east coast metro area and the Upper Keys will be breezy with periods of showers and storms during the day, while tropical storm conditions are possible starting in the evening. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will see the worst of the weather from Ian. Hurricane conditions are possible along the Gulf coast, and tropical storm conditions are likely in the east coast metro area. Winds will gradually diminish in the evening. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a breezy day with a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of showers and storms as Ian moves away. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to strengthen rapidly this weekend, so we continue to watch what will be a significant threat to Florida. At midday on Saturday, Ian was located about 270 miles south-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica. Maximum sustained winds were 45 miles per hour, and Ian was moving west at 15 miles per hour. There’s a tropical storm watch for Jamaica and a hurricane watch for the Cayman Islands. While portions of extreme southeast Florida are no longer in the 4-to-5 day cone, Ian is still likely to bring at least tropical storm force gusts to that area, along with periods of heavy rain. All of South Florida can expect tropical storm force winds to begin in the overnight hours of Monday into Tuesday. Ian could linger over Florida, so plan for severe weather conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Fiona continues to batter the Atlantic provinces of Canada. At midday on Saturday, Fiona was located about 100 miles west-northwest of Port aux Basques, Newfoundland. Maximum sustained winds were 80 miles per hour, and Fiona was moving north at 25 miles per hour.

Tropical Storm Gaston is moving away from the Azores. At midday on Saturday, Gaston had maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour as it moved west-southwest at 9 miles per hour.

Tropical Storm Hermine continues to drop heavy rain over the Canary Islands. At midday on Saturday, Hermine had maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour, and it was moving north at 8 miles per hour.

Lastly, the wave in the central Atlantic has a low chance of becoming a depression as it drifts over the open ocean.