Florida Theme Parks Will No Longer Accept Cash

Posted by: Lana Porter, Disney

There’s no question that the digital age, which seemed so futuristic to theme park designers like Walt Disney, is now our present-day reality. An average theme park guest has the world in the palm of their hand, able to interact with their resort, ride wait times, and vacation photos on one device.

Following the trend of Disney Park Magic Bands, plastic park ticket cards, or just the efficiency of a visitor’s phone, some Florida theme parks are about to make another big change.

Consider a cashless world! Many Florida amusement parks are already way ahead of you. My News 13 journalist Ashley Carter reports that “SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica are going cashless starting Aug. 30. The parks will only be accepting card and mobile payments at restaurants, shops, ticket windows, parking tolls, etc. Visitors with cash can convert it to a prepaid Visa card at Cash to Card kiosks at the parks.”

