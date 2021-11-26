Florida Supremes Discipline Palm Beach’s Nude Pix Judge Marni Bryson For ‘Failing To Devote Full Time To Her Judicial Duties’

By Noreen Marcus, FloridaBulldog.org

The Florida Supreme Court agreed Wednesday to suspend, publicly reprimand and slap Palm Beach County Court Judge Marni Bryson with a $37,500 fine for inappropriately “failing to devote full time to her judicial duties.”

Bryson’s suspension without pay is for 10 days, and will begin within 30 days as determined by Palm Beach Chief Judge Glenn Kelley. She must appear before the Supreme Court to receive her public reprimand.

The high court’s 6-0 decision, with Justice John Couriel recusing, was essentially a plea deal after Bryson conceded her conduct had been improper. The deal was worked out between Bryson and the Judicial Qualifications Commission (JQC), the disciplinary body for state court judges.

Bryson, a judge since 2010, is up for reelection next year. Until now, she had a clean disciplinary record.