Florida Still Hot With Afternoon Storms

Thursday features plenty of sun to start, with showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Look for the bulk of the activity to be in the east coast metro area and the interior. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 90s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast — but it will feel at least 10 degrees hotter, so stay hydrated.

Friday will be another summer day with hot sun and a few clouds in the morning, followed by showers and storms in the afternoon along the sea breezes. Friday’s highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Saturday will feature good sun to start and afternoon showers and storms once again. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Sunday will bring partly sunny skies, followed by periods of showers and storms. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday’s forecast includes the usual summer mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the low 90s.

In the tropics, we’re watching the low moving off the North Carolina coast early on Thursday. This feature has a high chance of becoming a tropical or subtropical depression. Whether it develops or not, it will bring heavy rain, flash flooding, and gusty winds to the east coast from North Carolina to southern New England during the next few days.