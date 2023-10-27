Florida Pool Deck Resurfacing Can Bring New Life To Outdoor Spaces

For a lot of Floridians, owning their own home also means owning their own pool. With all the sunshine, it’s no surprise that Florida tops the list for the highest number of residential swimming pools–nearly 1.6 million of them, according to PoolResearch.com.

Leading in the number of residential pools—many of them in ground—also makes Florida the leader in pool cleaning and maintenance service calls.

Clean water and proper water chemistry may top the list of pool maintenance concerns, but the area surrounding your pool also needs to be maintained to provide years of enjoyment.

An attractive pool deck not only creates an eye-catching border around your pool but also provides a safe path around the pool’s edge. When well-designed and properly installed, a pool deck reduces the chance of injuries from slips and falls.

Beyond safety, a pool deck enhances the overall look of your outdoor area, creating the perfect outdoor oasis for entertaining and relaxing. There are also studies showing that pools can help add almost 10% to a property’s price in the USA. This means an attractive pool is a major selling advantage for Floridians looking to maximize their home’s value when selling.

Concrete is among the most popular materials for pool decks, owing to its versatility, durability, low cost and low maintenance.

Unfortunately, the effects of daily use, as well as Florida’s climate, can take its toll. Extreme heat during the peak of summer temperatures can dry out uncoated concrete, leaving it faded and even cracked. If your pool deck is uncoated or unprotected, the bare concrete is much more susceptible to the sun’s rays, which can result in damage to your deck.

We spoke with Michael Beecroft, owner of one of Florida’s Premier concrete pool decking companies, Extreme Concrete Makeover. He offered some insight into how pool decking can cause problems for their owners and help to prevent any issues.

Beecroft explained, “Excess moisture can cause soil beneath your pool deck to sink or heave. Nearby plants that were not a threat when the pool was installed may have developed larger, more extensive root systems over the years that can add to problems with soil compaction and upheaval.”

He went on to add, “Even non-weather situations can cause your concrete pool deck to crack, pit and fade in appearance. Thermal expansion of the pool deck’s expansion joints can cause them to shift, resulting in cracks in the deck. Improperly mixed concrete can result in hairline cracks in the pool deck”.

In addition to being unsightly, Beecroft points out that a cracked, uneven or crumbling pool deck can also present a safety hazard and is the reason many families want to make sure decks are resurfaced properly to avoid accidents.”

Luckily, there’s a solution for most of the problems likely to befall your deck: pool deck resurfacing.

“While safety is always a primary concern, pool deck resurfacing can also enhance your outdoor living area and breathe new life into a tired-looking outdoor entertainment area,” Beecroft says. “You can even opt for decorative concrete decking and a multitude of color options, helping your pool look and function great while you keep those using it safe .”

“Our pool deck resurfacing contractors can apply a special overlay product that adds strength to your existing pool deck while also beautifying it,” Beecroft explained. “The overlay product—typically a thin layer of cement, polymer resins, sand and other additives—will have your weather-beaten pool deck looking brand new. This will not only restore its safety functionality but also look smart, adding value to your outdoor space,” he explained.