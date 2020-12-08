Florida On Tuesday Will Be Sunny But Cold

Tuesday features sunny skies and a cold breeze. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Gulf beaches. Highs on Tuesday will only make it into the mid-60s.

Wednesday morning will be chilly, with lows in the 40s everywhere except right at the Atlantic coast. The day will be sunny but quite cool. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-60s.

Thursday will start on the chilly side again, with lows in the mid-40s to low 50s. Then we’ll see another sunny but cool day. Thursday’s highs will be near 70 degrees.

Friday will be a bit warmer, with good sun, a few clouds, and a gentle ocean breeze. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Saturday will feature a nice mix of sun and clouds and more typical December temperatures. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s.