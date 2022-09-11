Florida On Monday Will Be Hot And Sticky With Storms; Eyeing The Tropics

Florida On Monday Will Be Hot And Sticky With Storms; Eyeing The...

Monday features good sun, a few clouds, and maybe a storm in spots in the morning. Look for plenty of showers and storms in the mid-afternoon into the evening. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the low 90s — but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter.

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and storms — with the greatest storm coverage in the afternoon and evening hours. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will feature some sun, early showers, and plenty of storms, especially in the afternoon and early evening. Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Thursday will continue our pattern of hot sun and lots of showers and storms. Thursday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms. Highs on Friday will be near 90 degrees.

In the tropics, a wave is expected to emerge into the far eastern Atlantic today. The National Hurricane Center gives it a low chance of becoming a depression during the next five days.