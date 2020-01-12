Florida Man Gets 90 Days In Jail For Spitting On Florida Mans MAGA Hat (Video)

Florida man has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after he spat on a man wearing a Make America Great Again Hat (MAGA).

Matthias Ajple, 43, gave a no-contest plea in court, and was found guilty of battery against Robert Youngblood, 67, on Thursday, sentencing documents show.

On October 25 last year, Indian River County Sheriff’s Office was called to a restaurant in the city of Vero Beach following the incident, according to an arrest affidavit seen by Newsweek.

Youngblood told police he was wearing his MAGA hat and sitting at the bar of Hurricane Grill on 943 15th Place with two friends, when Ajple walked over. He told Youngblood: “You should go back to Russia you f*cking communist.”

Youngblood said Ajple then hit the brill of his hat, before leaning over a gate and spitting on him. Ajple then left the premises.

The manager of Hurricane Grill provided police with surveillance video footage of the encounter. The deputy wrote in the affidavit that the video “clearly shows” Ajple “slapping the brill of hat and leaning over the gate to spit on him.”

Man accused of spitting on a man wearing a MAGA hat at a bar A newly released surveillance video shows the moments when 43-year-old Matthias Ajple allegedly assaulted a 67-year-old man who was wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat at a bar in Vero Beach, Florida. https://bit.ly/2qryWRa Posted by ABC 13 – WSET on Wednesday, November 6, 2019

A judge sentenced Ajple to 90 days in Indian River County Jail. Ajple was ordered to have no further contact with Youngblood, and pay him $155. He must also report to probation 72 hours after his release from jail.