Florida Labor Day Sun And Showers, Tracking Very Active Tropics

The holiday features mostly sunny skies at times, along with periods of showers and a few storms. Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees near the Atlantic coast and the low 90s elsewhere.

Tuesday will bring some sun, more clouds, and widespread showers and storms. Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Wednesday will be another day of some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with showers and storms developing in the mid to late afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday’s forecast includes sun, clouds, and widespread showers and storms. Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s again.

In the tropics, we’re watching several areas. A new one is in a trough of low pressure southeast of Bermuda that has a low chance of developing into a depression. There’s also a wave in the central Caribbean that has a low chance of developing before upper level winds become unfavorable. Another wave is just off the African coast and has a high chance of developing in the next several days. And the wave entering the central Atlantic has a high chance of becoming a depression in the next day or so, and we’ll keep an eye on it.