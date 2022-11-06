Florida Is Watching The Tropics Monday

We continue to watch a low developing just north of Puerto Rico. This could become a tropical or subtropical depression (possibly a storm) in the next day or so — when it’s very close to South Florida and the Bahamas. In any case, it will affect our weather for much of the workweek.

Monday features a brisk breeze, good sun, and clouds at times. The east coast metro area will see passing showers, especially in the afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches through Wednesday evening. Minor coastal flooding is possible at high tides along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will be breezy and mostly sunny during the day, with an increasingly gusty breeze in the evening in the east coast metro area. Look for periods of showers and storms in the east coast metro area, with activity increasing in the afternoon and evening. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday’s weather will depend on the system that’s forming to our southeast. For now, we’ll say the day will be windy and cloudy with lots of showers and storms, especially in the east coast metro area — but the impacts could be more significant. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday’s weather will again depend on the tropics. For now, look for another windy and cloudy day with plenty of showers. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday’s forecast will depend on the tropics again. But computer models currently indicate decreasing winds, a mix of sun and clouds, and periods of showers for the Veterans Day holiday. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

In the tropics, it’s all about the low that’s forming north of Puerto Rico. The National Hurricane Center gives this feature a high chance of becoming a tropical or subtropical depression in the next couple of days — and we could see watches and warnings issued on Monday. Whether this feature develops or not, we can expect several days of windy conditions, periods of heavy rain, and gloomy skies. November tropical cyclones aren’t common — but they’re not unheard of. So keep a very close eye on this one and be ready to take necessary precautions if South Florida ends up with a tropical storm in the days ahead.

Elsewhere, the low several hundred miles east of Bermuda has a high chance of becoming a depression — at least briefly. This feature is moving to the northeast and will remain in the open ocean.