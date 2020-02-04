Home Weather Florida Is Warming Up Tuesday

Florida Is Warming Up Tuesday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
After a mild start in the mid 50s to low 60s on Tuesday morning, we’ll see a nice mix of sun and clouds as we continue to warm up.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80’s.

Wednesday will bring cloudy skies with just a chance of a stray shower.  Wednesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Look for very breezy conditions and a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Clouds and showers will move in on a strong breeze early on Friday.  Look for clouds and showers throughout the day as a front moves in.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid 70s along the Gulf coast and the upper 70s elsewhere.

A few east coast showers will linger early on Saturday.  Morning lows will be back in the mid 50s to low 60s.  Then the day will feature good sun and a few clouds.  Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 70s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

