Florida Is Warming Up Tuesday

After a mild start in the mid 50s to low 60s on Tuesday morning, we’ll see a nice mix of sun and clouds as we continue to warm up. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80’s.

Wednesday will bring cloudy skies with just a chance of a stray shower. Wednesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Look for very breezy conditions and a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Clouds and showers will move in on a strong breeze early on Friday. Look for clouds and showers throughout the day as a front moves in. Friday’s highs will be in the mid 70s along the Gulf coast and the upper 70s elsewhere.

A few east coast showers will linger early on Saturday. Morning lows will be back in the mid 50s to low 60s. Then the day will feature good sun and a few clouds. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 70s.