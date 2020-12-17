Florida Is Waiting For The Cold Front

Thursday features a mix of sun and clouds and a building northwesterly breeze along the Gulf coast as a front moves in. The east coast metro area will see good sun and a few clouds during the day, with the front moving in at night. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area.

Friday morning will be quite cool, with lows in the 50s. The day will be sunny and breezy. Friday’s highs will be near 70 degrees along the Gulf coast and the low 70s in the east coast metro area.

Saturday will be off to a cool start, with morning lows ranging from the mid-50s to the low 60s. Then we’ll see lots of sun and an ocean breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Sunday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds at times. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Monday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 70s.