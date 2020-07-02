Florida Is Still Sunny And HOT

Thursday features lots of sun and a few clouds at times. A few showers and storms could pop up in the afternoon, especially in the interior and the east coast metro area. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid 90s, but it will feel like the triple digits again.

Friday will bring good sun and some clouds, with mid to late afternoon showers and storms. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 90s again.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on the Fourth of July, but showers and storms will develop in the mid afternoon and last into the evening. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Sunday will feature partly sunny skies, widespread showers and storms, and a gusty breeze near the east coast. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday’s forecast includes plenty of clouds and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s.

The tropics are quiet right now.