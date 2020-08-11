Florida Is Still Hot And Steamy Tuesday

Tuesday will be another hot and steamy August day, with lots of sun in the morning and periods of showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the low 90s — but it will feel well into the triple digits.

Wednesday will begin with mostly sunny skies. Then showers and storms will develop during the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will feature good sun along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area. Showers and storms will move in during the afternoon, especially along the Gulf coast and in the interior. Thursday’s highs will be near 90 degrees near the Atlantic coast and the low 90s elsewhere.

Look for mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms on Friday. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Saturday’s forecast includes a summertime mix of sun, showers, and storms. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, the wave in the eaatern Atlantic has a medium chance of becoming a depression during the next few days as it moves generally westward. By late in the workweek, the wave will enter an area that’s not as conducive to development.