Florida Is Still Cloudy And Chilly Today

Yesterday was cold…and it turns out we broke some records! Yesterday was cold…and it turns out we broke some records!

It was the coldest Christmas on record in terms of high temperatures at our climate sites. The Last time we had high temps this cold was in 2010 in Miami, Naples and Ft. Lauderdale and 1989 in Palm Beach.

Monday begins with another cold morning, and the day will feature plenty of clouds with passing east coast showers. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Monday will be in the low 60s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 50s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday morning will be a bit warmer than we’ve seen in recent days, with lows in the 50s. The day will bring clouds and some showers to the east coast metro area, but the Gulf coast will see good sun and a few clouds. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 70s in the east coast metro area and the upper 60s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature lots of sun, a few clouds, and temperatures much more like South Florida. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will see plenty of sun and a few clouds. Thursday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Friday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.