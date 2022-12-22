Florida Is In For A Drastic Temperature Drop Friday Night

Friday features a drastic temperature change as a strong cold front moves in, so be sure to dress accordingly if you’ll be doing some last-minute shopping. Look for showers and a few storms during the morning, when we’ll see the highest temperatures of the day. Clouds and showers will give way to a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. The Gulf Coast will be breezy, and all of South Florida will see temperatures drop during the afternoon and throughout the evening. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Collier, Miami-Dade, and Broward. Highs on Friday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast — but look for a 30-degree drop by early Saturday morning.

Saturday will bring wintry cold to South Florida, including morning lows in the 40s. The day will be partly sunny but with a chilly breeze, which will be gusty near the Gulf coast. Christmas Eve will be cold, mostly cloudy, and with the chance of a shower. Saturday’s highs will only be in the upper 50s in the east coast metro area and the mid-50s along the Gulf coast.

Christmas Day will feature another cold morning with lows in the 40s. The day will be on the cloudy side with periods of showers. Sunday’s highs will be more like Seattle than South Florida — topping out in the mid-50s in the east coast metro area and the low 50s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will start with another cold morning and lows in the 40s. Look for a mix of sun and clouds, along with periods of showers in the east coast metro area, as a slow warming trend begins. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-60s in the east coast metro area and the low-60s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a chilly start, plenty of clouds during the day in the east coast metro area, and partly sunny skies with a few showers along the Gulf coast. Highs on Tuesday will be near 70 degrees.