Florida Is Hot With East Coast Storms Today

Saturday features plenty of hot sun with clouds and storms moving in during the afternoon, especially in the east coast metro area. Periods of heavy rain are possible in some locations. Record heat for mid-June is expected in the east coast metro area. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s along the Gulf coast and the low to mid-90s in the east coast metro area.

Sunday will be another day of hot sun, clouds, and storms. Look for mostly afternoon storms along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see periods of storms by mid-morning. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area, but some inland locations could reach the mid-90s. Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms. Look for a building and gusty breeze near the Gulf coast. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature periods of showers and storms along with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for plenty of clouds with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be near 90 degrees.

It’s quiet in the tropical Atlantic right now, but computer models indicate a low could form in the Bay of Campeche early next week. The National Hurricane Center gives this feature a low chance of developing into a depression as it drifts northwestward near the Mexican coast.