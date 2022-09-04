Florida Is Hot And Sticky This Holiday; Watching The Tropics

Labor Day features a mostly sunny morning, but clouds, showers, and storms will move through during the afternoon. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the low 90s, with a few locations reaching the mid-90s. But it will feel at least 10 degrees hotter everywhere, so stay hydrated and out of the midday sun.

Tuesday morning will bring lots of sun in the east coast metro area and a mix of sun and clouds along the Gulf coast. Showers and storms will develop in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies and the chance of a storm in the morning. The afternoon will see passing showers and storms. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will start with a mix of sun and clouds and the chance of a storm. Plenty of showers and storms will be around in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and storms. Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Earl is continuing its slow movement away from the Leeward Islands. At midday on Sunday, Earl was located about 85 miles north-northeast of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Maximum sustained winds were 50 miles per hour, and Earl was moving northwest at 3 miles per hour. It is expected to become a hurricane in a day or so.

Hurricane Danielle is expected to begin a slow move to the north in the middle of the Atlantic. At midday on Sunday, Danielle was located about 995 miles west of the Azores. Maximum sustained winds were 80 miles per hour. At that time, Danielle was moving west at just 1 mile per hour.

And there’s a wave that has just emerged into the far eastern Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center gives it a low chance of becoming a depression in the next five days.