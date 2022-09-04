Home Weather Florida Is Hot And Sticky This Holiday; Watching The Tropics

Florida Is Hot And Sticky This Holiday; Watching The Tropics

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Labor Day features a mostly sunny morning, but clouds, showers, and storms will move through during the afternoon.  Highs on Monday will be mostly in the low 90s, with a few locations reaching the mid-90s.  But it will feel at least 10 degrees hotter everywhere, so stay hydrated and out of the midday sun.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday morning will bring lots of sun in the east coast metro area and a mix of sun and clouds along the Gulf coast.  Showers and storms will develop in the afternoon.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies and the chance of a storm in the morning.  The afternoon will see passing showers and storms.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will start with a mix of sun and clouds and the chance of a storm.  Plenty of showers and storms will be around in the afternoon.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and storms.  Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Earl is continuing its slow movement away from the Leeward Islands.  At midday on Sunday, Earl was located about 85 miles north-northeast of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.  Maximum sustained winds were 50 miles per hour, and Earl was moving northwest at 3 miles per hour. It is expected to become a hurricane in a day or so.

Hurricane Danielle is expected to begin a slow move to the north in the middle of the Atlantic.  At midday on Sunday, Danielle was located about 995 miles west of the Azores.  Maximum sustained winds were 80 miles per hour.  At that time, Danielle was moving west at just 1 mile per hour.

And there’s a wave that has just emerged into the far eastern Atlantic.  The National Hurricane Center gives it a low chance of becoming a depression in the next five days.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here