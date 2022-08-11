Home Weather Florida Is Hot And Mostly Dry Thursday; Watching The Tropics

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Thursday features plenty of sun near the Gulf coast and a nice mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area.  A few showers and a stray storm or two are possible.  A high risk of dangerous remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s.

Friday will bring sunny skies in the morning with some showers and storms moving in on the sea breeze during the mid to late afternoon.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will feature lots of sun to start and some afternoon showers and storms in the east coast metro area.  The Gulf coast will see mostly sunny skies followed by afternoon showers and storms.  Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will see good sun, a few clouds, and the chance of a shower in the morning, but more widespread showers and storms will develop in the afternoon.  Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Monday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds in the morning with periods of showers and storms in the afternoon.  Highs on Monday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, we continue to track the wave that’s making its way across the tropical Atlantic.  The National Hurricane Center gives this feature a low chance of developing into a depression during the next several days.

 

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

