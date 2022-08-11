Florida Is Hot And Mostly Dry Thursday; Watching The Tropics

Thursday features plenty of sun near the Gulf coast and a nice mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area. A few showers and a stray storm or two are possible. A high risk of dangerous remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s.

Friday will bring sunny skies in the morning with some showers and storms moving in on the sea breeze during the mid to late afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will feature lots of sun to start and some afternoon showers and storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see mostly sunny skies followed by afternoon showers and storms. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will see good sun, a few clouds, and the chance of a shower in the morning, but more widespread showers and storms will develop in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Monday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds in the morning with periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, we continue to track the wave that’s making its way across the tropical Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center gives this feature a low chance of developing into a depression during the next several days.