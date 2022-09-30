Florida Is Finally Feeling Like Fall

Saturday features a fall-like start with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s — a nice start to October. Look for lots of sun and just a cloud or two at times. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at all South Florida beaches. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will bring pleasant temperatures in the morning and sunny skies during the day. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds on a cool breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s weather will be a repeat of recent days: plenty of sun and just a few clouds at times. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun, with a few showers popping up in the east coast metro area. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Hurricane Ian is taking aim on the Carolina coast. At midday on Friday, Ian was about 60 miles east-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina. Maximum sustained winds were 85 miles per hour, and Ian was moving due north at 14 miles per hour. Ian could once again cause severe damage from storm surge, flooding rain, and hurricane-force winds.

Elsewhere in the tropics, the wave in the far eastern Atlantic has a medium chance of becoming a depression during the next five days.