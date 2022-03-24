Florida Is Breezy With Showers And Storms Thursday

Thursday features a strong and gusty breeze, lots of clouds, and periods of showers and storms during the afternoon and evening as a front moves in. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s right at the coasts and the upper 80s elsewhere.

Friday will bring partly sunny skies, lingering showers in spots, and a cool and sometimes gusty breeze. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Saturday morning will be cool, with lows mostly in the upper 50s. Then we’ll see lots of sun and a cool and brisk breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature morning lows in the upper 50s again, and the day will be sunny with a cool and sometimes gusty breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Monday’s forecast calls for another rather chilly morning, with lows in the mid to upper 50s, followed by lots of sun. Highs on Monday will be near 80 degrees.