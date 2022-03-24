Home Weather Florida Is Breezy With Showers And Storms Thursday

Florida Is Breezy With Showers And Storms Thursday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Thursday features a strong and gusty breeze, lots of clouds, and periods of showers and storms during the afternoon and evening as a front moves in.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s right at the coasts and the upper 80s elsewhere.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Friday will bring partly sunny skies, lingering showers in spots, and a cool and sometimes gusty breeze.  Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Saturday morning will be cool, with lows mostly in the upper 50s.  Then we’ll see lots of sun and a cool and brisk breeze.  Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature morning lows in the upper 50s again, and the day will be sunny with a cool and sometimes gusty breeze.  Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Monday’s forecast calls for another rather chilly morning, with lows in the mid to upper 50s, followed by lots of sun.  Highs on Monday will be near 80 degrees.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here