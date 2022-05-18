Florida Has The 2nd Highest Job Resignation Rate In The U.S.

By Adam McCann, Financial Writer
WalletHub ranked the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on how frequently people are leaving their places of employment. Below, you can see highlights from the report.
Florida Job Resignation Stats
- Resignation rate during the latest month: 4.30%
- Resignation rate in the past 12 months: 3.20%
- Overall rank: 2nd highest in the country
As the economy has started to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a surge in job openings, with some employers having a difficult time filling all their open positions. As a result, new applicants have a lot of leverage. The incentives available from changing jobs, as well as a desire to get away from careers impacted most by COVID-19, are two big factors driving what’s been dubbed the “Great Resignation,” with millions of Americans quitting their jobs each month.
The rate at which people quit their jobs isn’t the same across the whole country, though. WalletHub took a look at the data to rank the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on how frequently people are leaving their places of employment.
Main Findings
States With the Highest Job Resignation Rates
|Rank
|State
|Resignation Rate (Latest Month)
|Resignation Rate (Last 12 Months)
|1
|Alaska
|3.90%
|4.15%
|2
|Florida
|4.30%
|3.20%
|3
|Arizona
|4.20%
|3.33%
|4
|South Carolina
|4.00%
|3.43%
|5
|Georgia
|3.70%
|3.79%
|6
|Mississippi
|3.70%
|3.43%
|7
|Nevada
|3.30%
|3.76%
|8
|North Carolina
|3.50%
|3.38%
|9
|Wyoming
|3.40%
|3.39%
|10
|Alabama
|3.50%
|3.15%
|11
|Louisiana
|3.40%
|3.29%
|12
|Kentucky
|3.20%
|3.49%
|13
|Montana
|3.20%
|3.47%
|14
|Idaho
|3.10%
|3.35%
|15
|West Virginia
|3.10%
|3.31%
|16
|Utah
|3.30%
|2.95%
|17
|Tennessee
|3.10%
|3.21%
|18
|Indiana
|3.00%
|3.28%
|19
|Oklahoma
|3.00%
|3.18%
|20
|Delaware
|3.00%
|3.18%
|21
|Arkansas
|3.00%
|3.17%
|22
|Colorado
|2.90%
|3.29%
|23
|Texas
|3.00%
|3.04%
|24
|Hawaii
|2.50%
|3.50%
|25
|Oregon
|2.70%
|3.04%
|26
|Vermont
|2.80%
|2.83%
|27
|New Mexico
|2.70%
|2.90%
|28
|Virginia
|2.60%
|2.78%
|29
|North Dakota
|2.40%
|3.08%
|30
|Illinois
|2.50%
|2.83%
|31
|Nebraska
|2.50%
|2.72%
|32
|New Hampshire
|2.40%
|2.86%
|33
|South Dakota
|2.50%
|2.67%
|34
|Washington
|2.60%
|2.47%
|35
|Wisconsin
|2.40%
|2.79%
|36
|Ohio
|2.40%
|2.76%
|37
|Missouri
|2.30%
|2.87%
|38
|Michigan
|2.20%
|3.03%
|39
|California
|2.50%
|2.52%
|40
|Rhode Island
|2.30%
|2.68%
|41
|Kansas
|2.30%
|2.63%
|42
|Iowa
|2.30%
|2.62%
|43
|New Jersey
|2.30%
|2.48%
|44
|Maryland
|2.30%
|2.48%
|45
|Minnesota
|2.20%
|2.45%
|46
|Maine
|2.00%
|2.69%
|47
|Pennsylvania
|2.10%
|2.24%
|48
|Massachusetts
|1.90%
|2.28%
|49
|Connecticut
|1.90%
|2.24%
|50
|District of Columbia
|1.90%
|2.03%
|51
|New York
|1.70%
|1.95%
Methodology
To rank the states and the District of Columbia, WalletHub considered the rate at which people quit their jobs in both the latest month and the last 12 months. We then used these metrics to rank-order the resignation rates from highest to lowest.
- Resignation Rate (Latest Month): Double Weight (~66.67 Points)
- Resignation Rate (Last 12 Months): Full Weight (~33.33 Points)
Sources: Data used to create this ranking were obtained from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.