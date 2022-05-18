Florida Has The 2nd Highest Job Resignation Rate In The U.S.

By Adam McCann, Financial Writer

WalletHub ranked the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on how frequently people are leaving their places of employment. Below, you can see highlights from the report.

Florida Job Resignation Stats

Resignation rate during the latest month: 4.30%

Resignation rate in the past 12 months: 3.20%

Overall rank: 2nd highest in the country

As the economy has started to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a surge in job openings, with some employers having a difficult time filling all their open positions. As a result, new applicants have a lot of leverage. The incentives available from changing jobs, as well as a desire to get away from careers impacted most by COVID-19, are two big factors driving what’s been dubbed the “Great Resignation,” with millions of Americans quitting their jobs each month.

Main Findings

States With the Highest Job Resignation Rates